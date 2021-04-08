GH¢5 million 'Ghana Award House' not a misplaced priority - NPP communicator

President Akufo-Addo cut sod for the constructed of the Ghana Award House

A communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Yeboah has taken critics of President Akufo-Addo to the cleaners over the latter’s sod-curring ceremony for the construction of the Ghana Award House.

In his view, there is nothing wrong with the government investing in such a project as some have argued.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the communicator noted that the project is not a misplaced priority as posited by some persons.



Once completed, the Ghana Award House project will be a two-storey office block, with a two hundred (200) capacity conference room, and training facility designed to house the National Secretariat of the Head of State Award Scheme.



It will be constructed at a cost of five million cedis (GH¢5 million), and will help drive growth, impact, and the effective and efficient delivery of the Award Scheme to all young people in Ghana and beyond.



The President noted that the “completion of the Ghana Award House project will put Ghana ahead of many of the countries running the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award”, and will mean that Ghana “will be the second country in Africa, after the Presidents’ Award of Kenya, and one of the few countries globally, to have its own administrative office.”

He also announced that, in support of the operation of the Award Secretariat, its operational cost will be borne by the Office of the President, under the direct supervision of the Chief of Staff.



But the President has been criticised for the project with some describing it as a misplaced priority.



However, Nana Obiri Yeboah says those making such claims lack an understanding of the benefits the building could bring us.



He said since 1967, the Award Secretariat has not had any edifice to work in and for the government to invest in such a project, it must be commended.



He said for the secretariat to function effectively, they would need a befitting administrative office.