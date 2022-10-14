GH¢500,000 damages: Sammy Gyamfi is now repenting - NAPO's lawyer

The lawyer of Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Baffour Awuah, has taken a swipe at the National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, after a court in Accra slapped him (Gyamfi) with GH¢500, 000 damages.

Sammy Gyamfi was ordered to pay GH¢500,000 damages to Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) by the General Jurisdiction High Court (12) on Thursday, October 14.



This comes after the court, which was presided over by Justice Charles Gyamfi Danquah, ruled in favour of the minister on a defamation suit he filed in 2019 against Sammy Gyamfi.



Dr. Opoku Prempah, when he was the education minister, sued the NDC communicator for alleging that one of the suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping of two Canadian girls in Kumasi, Seidu Mba, was his (Dr. Prempah’s) errand boy.



Speaking on the matter in an Asempa Radio interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Lawyer Baffour Awuah said that the GH¢500,000 damages slapped on Sammy Gyamfi is making him repent.



He added that the punishment given to Sammy Gyamfi should serve as a lesson to politicians in Ghana who are fond of making unguarded statements against their opponents.

“Today, I listen to Sammy Gyamfi and from his pronouncement, I sensed that he is changing. Let me commend him. If cases like these continue in our courts, it will make our politicians mindful of their utterances in the public space.



“The reason why I am saying this is that Sammey Gyamfi always speaks without polishing his words. He always uses harsh words without excuses. They (politicians) to court and say my lord and after coming out of the court, you hear them denigrating the judges.



“But now I observe that his (Sammy Gyamfi) utterances are changing because GH¢500,000 is not a small amount of money so it will make you change,” he said in Twi



IB/BOG