GH¢50k, other valuables stolen from John Kumah's Chantan residence - Report

John Kumah, Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Ejisu

On the evening of Friday, December 29, 2023, burglars forcibly entered the residence of Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, the Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for the Ejisu Constituency, situated in Chantan, Greater Accra.

According to the report filed at the Mile 7 Police Station, the thieves made off with an amount of GH¢50,000.



Additionally, they stole household appliances and important documents, including passports and birth certificates belonging to the Deputy Minister's wife.



The burglary occurred at 6:44 pm while the family was away attending a church event in town.

On 29th Friday, 29th December 2023 thieves broke into the house of the Deputy Minister for Finance and member of Parliament for the Ejisu Constituency, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah located at Chantan in the Greater Accra region.



"The thieves made away with GHC 50,000, home appliances, and documents such as passports, and birth certificates belonging to the wife of the deputy Minister, Apostle Lilian Kumah.



"The incident is alleged to have happened at around 6:44 pm when the family was out in town attending a church event."