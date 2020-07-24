General News

GH¢6,340 raised for 26-year-old man with chronic kidney disease

A GhanaWeb Special report filed on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, has seen generous Ghanaians donating monies totalled GH¢6,340 to William Bortey, a chronic kidney failure patient.

William, who is only 26-year-old is battling for his life when doctors in January 2020, told him that both of his kidneys have been irreparably damaged.



At the moment, William who has been admitted at the intensive care unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, life is solely dependent on dialysis and a kidney transplant.



Mrs Bortey, mother of the young man, a peasant farmer in an interview with GhanaWeb's Bernice Owusuwaa today expressed the family's profound gratitude to the benevolent Ghanaians who have donated to support them.



She explained that because of their poor financial background, her son who was sometimes forced to miss going for dialysis can now afford the expenses of the dialysis and medications.



"We spend almost GH¢600 only on dialysis every week, which he has to go twice every week. God bless everyone who reached out to us when they heard my son's predicament," she added.



She is, however, pleading with the public, NGOs and institutions to keep supporting them because her son's life is solely dependent on the dialysis and a kidney transplant surgery which is supposed to be done in India at an estimated cost of GHC160,000.

To help safe William, kindly donate any amount through the MOMO details below:



Account Name: Bortey William



Account: MTN



MOMO Number: 0242746115



Watch the full video below:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.