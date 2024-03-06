GH¢68.5m for WASSCE passco - Minority wants OSP to probe expenditure

Students sitting the WASSCE | File Photo

The Minority in Parliament has raised concerns over the alleged expenditure of GH¢68.5 million on photocopying past questions for WASSCE candidates in 2020 and 2021.

They have, thus, called for a comprehensive investigation into the matter.



Speaking to the media, the Ashaiman MP, Ernest Norgbey, emphasised the need for a thorough probe by the Special Prosecutor to address what the caucus perceives as potential corruption.



The MP said: “We cannot countenance this, and this is fraud. If this is not corruption, what else will be corruption? A photocopy costs GH¢78 per paper, GH¢59.10 per paper, totalling GH¢68.5 million, what are we doing? And so, we in the Minority are taking strong exception to this, and we are saying that the Special Prosecutor must look into this matter.”



The Minority's concerns stem from revelations made by the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, during a session in Parliament.



Dr. Adutwum disclosed that the Ministry had spent GH¢33.6 million in 2020 and over GH¢34 million in 2021 on photocopying past questions for Senior High School (SHS) students to aid in their preparation for the WASSCE.

According to Dr. Adutwum, the past questions were procured from Messrs Kingdom Books and Stationery at a unit price of GH¢78.00, with the procurement being funded from the Free Senior High School Account.



He explained: “To help prepare the final year Senior High School students for the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the Ministry has procured 446,954 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) questions from Messrs Kingdom Books and Stationery at a unit price of GH¢78.00.



“In 2020, Government through its efforts to help students amidst COVID-19 to prepare for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination procured 568,755 past questions for students to try their hands on before sitting for the actual exams.”



The Minister's explanation, however, has not assuaged the concerns of the Minority, who are adamant about pursuing a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure accountability and transparency in the use of public funds.