GH Squaddies shocked at Rawlings’s death

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Ghanaians in the British Army, the GH Squaddies have expressed shock and dismay at the reports on the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings who passed on Thursday morning, November 12, 2020.

Sergeant William Sakyi Ofei, the frontrunner of the GH Squaddies said they take a lot of inspiration from the ex charismatic personality and could not believe the news of the death of the ex-soldier who became one of the most admirable statesmen in Africa.



He said ex-President Rawlings was an epitome of a brave and disciplined soldier, who motivated many people in Ghana, Africa and elsewhere.



“We Salute Him” he stressed.



According to Sakyi Ofei, a member of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) they are touched by the loss and can take inspiration to work harder to save humanity.

He expressed that a big tree has fallen, and he can not be replaced like the late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who was the founder of the nation, J. J. Rawlings who reigned for over 20 years was the architect of the fourth republic.



His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings was an award-winning military (pilot) man, who led to the reinstitution of democracy in Ghana. He believed in government by the people.



He was affable, assiduous, gentle, strict, a performer, meticulous and a sportsman; he loved athletics, boxing, horse riding and above a flying. He died at the age of 73.





