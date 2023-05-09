1
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: 2023 VGMA in review and more coming up

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Abrantepa sits with his panellists for a conversation on how the 2023 VGMA fared on E-Forum.

Joseph Adamafio's interview with Black Star's Patrick Kpozo will be played back on Sports Check.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

