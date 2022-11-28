0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: 30 minutes with Diana Asamoah, highlights of the 2023 budget reading by Ken Ofori-Atta

Video Archive
Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of November 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Amma Broni will bring you an interview with Diana Asamoah on Talkertainment.

Highlights of the 2023 budget reading by Ken Ofori-Atta will also be brought to you.

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, an NDC general secretary aspirant also speaks on why he wants the job in the NDC.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study