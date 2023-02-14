0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: A climb up the 2nd highest mountain in Ghana, Chris Hughton as right man for Black Stars job

Video Archive
Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

For today's menu, Wonder Ami Hagan brings you part two of her tour of the Volta Region as she climbs the 2nd highest mountain in Ghana on People and Places.

Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa's discussion on Blakk Rasta's jabs on Sarkodie's feature on Bob Marley's hit song 'Stir it Up' on E-Forum will be repeated.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Miners deployed in search of Christian Atsu as thermal cameras show 'proof of life'
Obiri Boahen reacts to Otchere-Darko’s attack on Sophia Akuffo
NDC primaries: Ten 'young' MP aspirants to watch
‘FixTheCountry’ originator speaks on why he failed to join protesters
Ibrahim Mahama to fly former NSMQ genius to South Africa for treatment
How police officers disguise as prostitutes to help arrest criminals
Afari-Gyan advises political parties
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen