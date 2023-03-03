0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: AI growth in Ghana, progress and challenges of theatre productions in Ghana and more

Fri, 3 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

For today, Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa discusses with his panelists the progress and challenges theatre production in Ghana on E-Forum.

Maame Akua Kyei will come your way again with interesting industry news on Nkommo Wo Ho.

Mawuli Ahorlumegah will bring you a conversation on the growth of Artificial Intelligence in Ghana while Stella Sogli will bring you all the business news of the week on BizTech.

The coverage of the parliamentary proceedings on Friday, March 3, will also be aired.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

