News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Abiana on the chopping board for audition comportment, all about GUTA's strike action

Watch GhanaWeb's programmes on GhanaWeb TV

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of October 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Abrantepa will sit with Ismail Akwei, Paulina Dedaa Opoku and OleleSalvador to discuss Abiana's audition comportment and other matters in the entertainment industry on E-forum.

The coverage of President Akufo-Addo's tour of the Eastern Region will be brought to you.

Ernestina Serwaa Asante and her colleague Stella Sogli will bring a report on GUTA's strike on BizTech.

Stella Sogli will sit with an expert to bring clarify the many misconceptions about breast cancer.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

