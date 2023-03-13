0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Addai-Nimoh outlines 7 points to transform Ghana, APC and LP argue Nigeria’s election results

Mon, 13 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On the menu today, Etsey Atisu draws the curtain on the conversation with Addai-Nimoh as he presents his 7-point transformational agenda for Ghana on Election Desk.

Daniel Oduro will also continue the conversation on the outcome of Nigeria's presidential election results with Chukwuemeka Nnaji, Otunba Bakare and Babatunde Adeola on The Lowdown.

Mawuli Ahorlumegah will also bring you a conversation on the use of AI software while Stella Sogli will bring the business headlines of this week on BizTech.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

