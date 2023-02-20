0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Addai-Nimoh's presidential bid, real estate company providing comfortable housing in Ghana

Mon, 20 Feb 2023

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

For today, Francis Addai-Nimoh joins Etsey Atisu as he has a conversation with the former MP for Mampong to break down his vision to transform Ghana on Election Desk.

Naa Oyoe Quartey will also come your way with an interaction with the real estate company in Ghana building quality and affordable houses for Ghanaians on Business moments.

Amma Broni will also bring you all the gist in the entertainment industry this week on Nkommo Wo Ho.

Mawuli Ahorlumegah and Ernestina Serwaa Asante will also bring an interesting interview about the rise and struggles of e-sports in Ghana on BizTech.

The vetting of minister designates will also be aired from the Parliament House.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

