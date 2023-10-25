GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Adina returns after a long break from the music scene and more coming up stay tuned!
GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics, entertainment, sports and education.
For today's line-up, Etsey Atisu brings you a GhanaWeb Special documentary on young Nigerians fleeing from online fraud ring.
Daniel Oduro will discuss the need for organ donation and transplantation in Ghana with Dr. Kuma-Aboagye on The Lowdown.
Elsie Lamar will bring you an up-close with Adina on Talkertainment.
On #SayItLoud, Etsey Atisu will come your way with a discussion with a kidney disease patient who struggles to survive because he has no job.
Patricia Rockson Hammond will bring you a discussion on keeping understanding your love languages on Moans and Cuddles.
These and other carefully selected content will be aired.
Stay tuned!