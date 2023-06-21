1
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Aftermath of Mr. Drew's exit from Kaywa's record label, proceedings of parliament and more

Video Archive
Wed, 21 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up-to-date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Elsie will bring you a conversation with Mr. Drew about his life after splitting with Kaywa's Highly Spiritual record label on Talkertainment.

Wonder Ami Adu-Asare will bring you a report on the effects of climate change and plastics on sea life on GhanaWeb Special.

Parliamentary proceedings of today, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, will also be aired.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing
Failed NDC MP aspirant threatens Chairman – Report
How police rescued two colleagues mistaken for armed robbers in Nkurakan
Anas Aremeyaw Anas defends anonymity
Bawumia can never be the president of this country – UG Professor
Axim galamsey gang leader allegedly beats up uncle for testifying against him
Akufo-Addo turned out to be a monumental disappointment – Yvonne Nelson
Horrifying cases of sexual abuse hit Ofoase Ayirebi, perpetrators let loose
Bawumia brags about ‘stealing’ Opare Ansah from Alan