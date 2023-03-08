GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Akufo-Addo reads State of the Nation Address , theatre production in Ghana and more

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

For today, the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reads the SONA at the parliament house.



Elsie Lamar's interview with Quables on Talkertainment will be brought back to you.



Daniel Oduro will also sit with Lukman Otumba, Chukwuemeka Nnaji and Babatunde Adeola to analyse Nigeria's just-ended elections on The Lowdown.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned.



Watch the stream below:



