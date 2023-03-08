1
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Akufo-Addo reads State of the Nation Address , theatre production in Ghana and more

Video Archive
Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

For today, the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reads the SONA at the parliament house.

Elsie Lamar's interview with Quables on Talkertainment will be brought back to you.

Daniel Oduro will also sit with Lukman Otumba, Chukwuemeka Nnaji and Babatunde Adeola to analyse Nigeria's just-ended elections on The Lowdown.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cathedral scandal: Clergymen offer special prayers for Ablakwa
Kwaku Yeboah defends statement against Mahama ex-gratia
Military men brutalise residents over alleged murder of soldier in Ashaiman
What some parts of Accra look like after Tuesday rains
Ex-NDC executive slams Kwaku Yeboah over ex-gratia comment
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court