GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Akufo-Addo speaks on Ghana's economic challenges, Otokunor castigates Akufo-Addo and more

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of October 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Nima Yakubu will bring you a conversation she had with Peter Boamah Otokunor, an aspiring General Secretary candidate for the NDC.

Parliament proceedings of Friday, October 27, 2022, will also be brought to you.

President Akufo-Addo's address on the nation's economy will also be brought to you.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

