0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: All about 3D printing, the future of cocoa production in Ghana and more

Video Archive
Mon, 17 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, we bring the second part of an interview with the Head of Public Affairs Department at COCOBOD, Fifi Boafo who speaks about the future of Ghana's production with Daniel Oduro on The Lowdown.

Later on, we will air a repeat of BizTech where Mawuli Ahorlumegah will bring you up to date about everything 3D while Stella Sogli will bring you all the business stories that made headlines in the past week.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired on GhanaWeb TV.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo, Mahama, Kufuor attend Anthony Osei Akoto's funeral service
Ken Agyapong touts jobs record
Akufo-Addo responds to Al Jazeera
Ken Agyapong reveals how NPP unseated Mahama in 2016
Lawyer dispels links to notorious gold smuggler
You took bribes to approve Bryan Acheampong - De Soso slams NDC MP
I'm not NDC's problem in Parliament – Annoh Dompreh slams Mahama
BKB storms Light FM to confront Super Obondede as Kotoko issues deepen
Why Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement