GHANAWEB TV LIVE: All about Asafotufiami, the Ada festival of 'guns' and 'war', up-close with Abiana and more

Thu, 1 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Elsie Lamar sits with Abiana to discuss her life before and after the ‘ruthless Mentor judge’ phase.

Wonder Ami Adu-Asare will continue the story of the Ada people by delving into their religion and festivals on People and Places.

The coverage of Ghana's first Blue Economy Summit will be brought to you.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

