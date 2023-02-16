0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: All about the 2nd highest mountain in Ghana, division and other ills in the music industry

Thu, 16 Feb 2023

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Jupitar discusses the lack of support and disrespect in the Ghanaian music industry with Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Talkertainment.

Joseph Adamafio sits with Nana Fitz, a football administrator, to discuss the state of Ghana's football on Sports Check.

Wonder Ami Hagan will also bring you a repeat of Part 2 of her tour of the Volta Region as she climbs the 2nd highest mountain in Ghana on People and Places.

Ken Ofori Atta will also be in Parliament over the DDEP.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

