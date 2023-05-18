0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: All you ned to know about the people of Ada, PAC sitting in Ho and more

Video Archive
Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, the coverage of Public Accounts Committee hearing of Auditor-General's 2020 report will be brought to you from Ho.

Wonder Ami Adu-Asare will come your way with the story of the people of Ada on People & Places.

The issue of land grabbing at Airport Residential Area on #SayItLoud with Etsey Atisu will also be aired.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Video of Bawumia-branded campaign pickups hits social media
Otumfuo asks British Museum to return gold items in their possession
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute