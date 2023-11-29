News

News
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: All you need to know about Sex and Destiny | Proceedings of parliament and more.

Wed, 29 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics entertainment, sports and education.

For today's line-up, we bring you a GhanaWeb Special documentary on young Nigerians fleeing from online fraud ring; Patricia Rockson Hammond's discussion on sex and destiny will air on moans and cuddles

Abigail Johnson will come your way with an interview with an okada rider on everyday people

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

