GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Amomoley residents lose lands to landguard activities, transforming the Zongo community and more

Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of October 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, George Ayisi speaks to some residents of the Amomoley community who have lost their lands to land guard activities in the community.

A doctor at MEDIFEM takes us through ways we can feel and detect lumps in the breasts.

Coverage of the lands minister's press briefing will also be brought to you.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

