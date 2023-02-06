1
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Appiatse disaster one year on, minister's press briefing and more coming up

Video Archive
Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

For today's menu, there will be a playback of the struggles the people Appiatse have been and are going through one year after the explosion..

We will also bring you the minister's press briefing on the update on first annual assembly of African Investment Promotion Agencies with Yofi Grant, CEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.

A female Bolt driver, Jemima Mensa also details how she lost her banking job and her experiences as a Bolt driver so far on GhanaWeb Special.

A replay of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards - Youth Edition will also be aired.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
How 13-year-old who stabbed rapist to death was saved from jail
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Ken Agyapong's claim Mahama was in power for 6 years is false
Ablakwa vs. Kusi Boateng: Randy Abbey questions government
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals