GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Bawumia speaks at Africa Prosperity Dialogues, PAC hearing on various ministries and more

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

Today sees the coverage of the Public Accounts Committee hearing on public records will also be brought to you from the Parliament House.

The commemoration of the first anniversary of Appiatse's explosion will also be aired.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Don't go anywhere.

Watch the stream below:

