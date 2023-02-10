0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Blakk Rasta on Bob Marley-Sarkodie feature, brilliant scientist who brought internet to Africa and more

Video Archive
Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

For today's menu, Amma Broni comes your way with all the latest gist in the entertainment industry this week on Nkommo Wo Ho.

Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa also comes to your screens with a discussion on Blakk Rasta's jabs on Sarkodie's feature on Bob Marley's hit song 'Stir it Up' on E-Forum.

For BizTech, the brilliant scientist who brought the internet to Africa will be introduced to our lovely viewers.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Ablakwa reacts to contempt of court suit
Man knocks dead motorcyclist who snatched his iPhone at Kwabenya
West Hills Mall incident: Sosu slams police
I regret being a deputy minister – Appiah-Kubi
Why Ablakwa rejected court documents in viral video - Kusi Boateng explains
West Hills Mall incident: Police reveals cause of death
NDC reshuffle: Haruna Iddrisu takes over Collins Dauda’s front seat
Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment, education of former NSMQ genius