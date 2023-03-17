1
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Christian Atsu's final funeral rites, McBrown’s controversial move and more coming up

Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

For today's menu, we will bring to the you live coverage of the final funeral rites of the late Christian Atsu at the State House.

Abrantepa will also bring you an all-female panel discussion on Nana McBrown's controversial move from UTV to Onua TV on E-Forum.

Ernestina Serwaa Asante and Naa Oyoe Quartey will bring you an interesting interview and the business headlines for this week on BizTech.

Etsey Atisu draws the curtain on the conversation with Addai-Nimoh as he presents his 7-point transformational agenda for Ghana on Election Desk.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

