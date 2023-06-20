1
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Climate change effects on sea life, media launch by ministry of tourism and more

Tue, 20 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up-to-date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Wonder Ami will bring you a report on the effects of climate change and plastics on sea life on GhanaWeb Special.

Abrantepa and his panellists on E-Forum will discuss Ghanaian young talents.

Parliamentary proceedings of today, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, will also be aired.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

