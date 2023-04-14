0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Concerns about celebrity look-alikes granting interviews, all about 3D printing and more

Video Archive
Fri, 14 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, the coverage of PAC's sitting in Tamale over A-G's 2020 report will be brought to you.

Abrantepa will also bring you a discussion with panellists on the the concerns about celebrity look-alikes granting interviews on E-Forum.

Mawuli Ahorlumegah will also bring you up to date about everything 3D while Stella Sogli will bring you all the business stories that made headlines this week.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:


You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement
Meet Alfred Obeng-Boateng: The MP sending constituents abroad
Ato Forson, 8 others in Washington for IMF, World Bank meetings
Tony Baffoe, Coach Opeele jump to defence of under-fire Stephen Appiah
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Isaac Dogboe's father 'fingers' prophet in son's defeats
Ex-Man City defender recounts how Balotelli traded blows with Roberto Mancini over wrong accusations
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?