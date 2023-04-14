GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Concerns about celebrity look-alikes granting interviews, all about 3D printing and more

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, the coverage of PAC's sitting in Tamale over A-G's 2020 report will be brought to you.



Abrantepa will also bring you a discussion with panellists on the the concerns about celebrity look-alikes granting interviews on E-Forum.



Mawuli Ahorlumegah will also bring you up to date about everything 3D while Stella Sogli will bring you all the business stories that made headlines this week.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!

