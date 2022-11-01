9
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Creatives mount pressure on Akufo-Addo to resign, memorable Black Stars world cup songs

Tue, 1 Nov 2022

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of November 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Nima Yakubu will bring you a conversation she had with Peter Boamah Otokunor, an aspiring General Secretary candidate for the NDC.

Parliament proceedings of Tuesday, November 1, 2022, will also be brought to you.

Abrantepa sits with creatives from the entertainment industry to discuss the ailing economy of Ghana on E-forum.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

