GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Dr. Atuahene speaks about ADB-NIB merger, collapsed banks and IMF bailout and more coming up!

GhanaWeb TV brings you a host of interesting conversations and content ranging from politics entertainment, sports and education.

For today's line-up, Etsey Atisu brings you a GhanaWeb Special documentary on young Nigerians fleeing from online fraud rings.



Mawuli Ahorlumegah speaks with a banking consultant on ADB-NIB merger, collapsed banks and Ghana's IMF bailout on BiztTech.



Maame Akua Kyei will also come your way with all the juices and gist in showbiz on Nkommo Wo Ho.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.



Stay tuned!



