0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Evolution of Zongo communities, all about the Nimde3 mobile app

Video Archive
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of October 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Ismail Akwei sits with Mahmoud Jajah to discuss the evolution of the Zongo communities in Ghana.

For #SayItLoud, George Ayisi will bring you the plights and complaints of the residents of Weija and its environs on the dam spillage's effects on their lives and properties.

Amma Broni will also bring you a gist surrounding Black Sherif and Shatta Wale's album drops respectively on Nkommo Wo Ho.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
'Broke’ Ghana must learn from Namibia example – Dr Kofi Amoah
State has no duty to save people from their stupidity - Kofi Bentil
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah
Why KT Hammond is trending on social media
Police arrest Agradaa over alleged church scam
World Cup: Samuel Eto'o attacks French broadcaster RFI over juju report
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
How Acheampong's government banned the use of petrol by private cars on weekends