GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Exclusive with Black Stars' Patrick Kpozo, the town whose founders defeated giants and more

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Joseph Adamafio sits with left back Patrick Kpozo to have a captivating conversation on his journey from Aflao to Moldova on Sports Check.

Wonder Ami Hagan and her guest take us through the history class of the people of Amedzofe on People and Places.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:


