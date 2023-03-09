0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Exclusive with Julia Stuart, parliamentary proceedings of today and more coming up

Video Archive
Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On the menu today, Paula Amma Broni sits with international sports presenter with SuperSports, Julia Stuart to delve into how she made it in a male-dominated space.

Elsie Lamar's interview with Quables on Talkertainment will be brought back to you.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military
How I heard about my son’s death – Mother of slain soldier recounts
Man beaten to death for attempting to steal ‘VIP bus’ at Kumasi
The official and unofficial reasons slain soldier went to Ashaiman
Akufo-Addo in parliament for 2023 SoNA
Ghana Armed Forces issues statement on Ashaiman swoop
Int'l Women's Day: Ghana’s First Lady who will forever be remembered
Govt will not apologise over Ashaiman military operation – Deputy Defence Minister
Cathedral scandal: Clergymen offer special prayers for Ablakwa