GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Exclusive with the multifaceted man, Kojo Bonsu, the Sally Mann-Nana Ama McBrown controversies

Mon, 12 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Daniel Oduro will bring you the second half of his interaction with the multifaceted man, Kojo Bonsu on The Lowdown.

The progress of the use of drones to deliver medicines in Ghana will be brought to you on BizTech.

Abrantepa will also bring you a discussion on the McBrown-Sally Mann controversy with his panellists on E-Forum.

Maame Akua Kyei will also bring you all the gist on your favourite showbiz personalities on Nkommo Wo Ho.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

