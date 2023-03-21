0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Exploring Ghana's only walkway with a waterfall view, parliamentary sitting and more

Video Archive
Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Wonder Ami Hagan and her guests will bring you a tour around Ghana's only canopy walkway with a side view of a waterfall on People & Places.

Benefo Buabeng Abrantepa will also come your way with a conversation on the controversial move of Nana Ama McBrown from Despite Media to Media General on E-Forum.

Parliamentary proceedings of Tuesday, March 21, 2023, will also be brought to you from the Parliament House.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
