GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Former banker shares experience as Bolt driver, committee sitting continues and more coming up

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

Today sees the coverage of the Public Accounts Committee hearing on the audit reports on roads and highways, local government ministries as well as Bank of Ghana from the Parliament House.

A female Bolt driver, Jemima Mensa also details how she lost her banking job and her experiences as a Bolt driver so far on GhanaWeb Special.

A replay of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards - Youth Edition will also be aired.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Don't go anywhere.

Watch the stream below:

