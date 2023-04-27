0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Freezy McBones shares boxing journey, exploring the Greens Ghana Estate and more

Thu, 27 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, an interview with Freezy MacBones will air as he shares his journey from being a construction 'labourer' in Ghana to boxing sensation in the UK with Perez Erzoah Kwaw on Sports Check.

Later on, we will air a playback episode of Business Moments as Naa Oyoe Quartey explores the luxurious Greens Ghana Estate.

GhanaWeb Special will come your way with a touching story of a young woman, despite being deaf, defied the odds to attain higher university education in Ghana.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired on GhanaWeb TV.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

