GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Growth of Highlife music in Ghana and more coming up

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Abrantepa sits with pundits of E-forum to discuss the growth of Highlife music in Ghana.

Amma Broni will also bring you all the gist in the entertainment industry this week.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

