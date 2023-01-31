GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Housing minister launches rental assistance scheme, PAC hearing and more coming up

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, the coverage of the official launch of the housing ministry's rental assistance scheme will be aired.



Public Accounts Committee hearing on the public records will also be brought to you from the parliament house.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.



Watch the stream below:



