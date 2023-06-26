1
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: How Africa can unlock its potential, matters arising on 'I Am Not Yvonne Nelson' and more

Mon, 26 Jun 2023

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up-to-date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Maame Akua Kyei will also bring you all the juice and gist in the entertainment industry in Nkommo Wo Ho.

On BizTech, Ernestina Serwaa Asante will come your way with an interview with an expert in economic issues to discuss the way forward for Ghana, while Stella Sogli will bring you all the business stories that made headlines this week.

Wonder Ami Adu-Asare will bring you a report on the effects of climate change and plastics on sea life on GhanaWeb Special.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

