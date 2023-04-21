0
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Identifying SIM swap theft and how to tackle it, a visit to Ote waterfalls and more

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Emmanuel Ennin hits the street to bring you Sports Debate with fans.

We will air an episode of BizTech as Mawuli Ahorlumegah hosts the Lead, Financial Crimes and AML at the e-Crime Bureau to discuss how to tackle identity theft and SIM Swap fraud.

Right after, Stella Dziedzorm Sogli will come your way with BizHeadlines to keep you up to date with trending business stories from the past week.

Wonder Ami Hagan takes us on a tour of the Ote Waterfalls to explore the wonders of the area on People and Places.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired on GhanaWeb TV.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

