GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Impact of climate change on farming, more about the people of Ada and more

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Wonder Ami Adu-Asare will walk you through the history and rites of the people of Ada on People & Places.

A GhanaWeb Special of how climate is affecting farmers and their yields will be brought tom you from the Eastern Region.

PAC sitting in Takoradi in the Western Region will also be brought to you.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:

