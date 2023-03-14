GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Julia Stuart of SuperSport speaks on surviving in male-dominated space, parliamentary sitting and more

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

For today's menu, Etsey Atisu draws the curtain on the conversation with Addai-Nimoh as he presents his 7-point transformational agenda for Ghana on Election Desk.



Wonder Ami Hagan's tour of the oldest EP church in Amedzofe in the Volta Region on People&Places will be aired.



Paula Amma Broni will also take the host seat in the International Women's Day edition of Sports Check. She speaks to Julia Stuart, a broadcaster with SuperSport who shares her journey in the profession.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned.



Watch the stream below:



