GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Jupitar talks about ills in Ghana's music industry, parliamentary proceedings and more

Wed, 15 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

For today's menu, Jupitar discusses the lack of support and disrespect in the Ghanaian music industry with Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Talkertainment.

Daniel Oduro sits with the Head of PR at the Rent Control Department, Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu and Frederick Opoku, the Secretary-General of the National Tenant Union of Ghana challenge the government to solve the daunting challenges of rent in the country on The Lowdown.

Parliamentary proceedings of Wednesday, February 15 will also be aired.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

