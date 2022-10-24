0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Kuami Eugene 'confuses' fans, Abiana grilled on social media and more coming up

Video Archive
Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of October 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Paula Amma Broni will bring you gist on Abiana's audition comportment and other matters in the entertainment industry on Nkommo Wo Ho.

Ernestina Serwaa Asante and her colleague Stella Sogli will bring a report on GUTA's strike on BizTech.

Stella Sogli will sit with an expert to bring clarify the many misconceptions about breast cancer.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah