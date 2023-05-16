GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Learn how 3 ethnic groups became one community, Kesse's interview after a comeback and more

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Wonder Ami Adu-Asare will bring you the history behind the only ethnic group in Ghana made up of Ewes, Akans and Dangmes on People and Places.



Abrantepa will also host Kesse, now Mike Kesse, a one-time secular musician whose decision to do gospel, according to him, has paid off, standup comedians Kojo PJay and Jerry on E-Forum.



Amma Broni will also bring the big stories in the entertainment industry on Nkommo Wo Ho.



These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!



Watch the stream below:



