0
Menu
News

GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Learning about the taboos of the people of Ada, minister's press briefing and more

Video Archive
Tue, 6 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism and entertainment to other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Wonder Ami Adu-Asare will bring you the climax on the history of the Ada people on People and Places.

The Ministry of Information will also bring you a press briefing on African Border Day.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned!

Watch the stream below:



You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Nana B confirms Kumawu MP-elect didn’t vote during by-election
Chief fumes over selective development in Assin North
Kennedy Agyapong slams Annoh-Dompreh over unpresidential tag
'Is this governance?' – Opambour 'mourns' state of Ghana’s economy
Kwahu Nkwatia Chief convicted for contempt
Anyidoho booms on June 4th
Aspiring NPP PC throws support behind Kennedy Agyapong
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong