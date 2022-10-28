0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Mahama addresses state of the economy, creatives and the ailing Ghanaian economy and more

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb welcomes you to the beautiful month of October 2022, as we serve you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

On today's menu, Abrantepa sits with creatives from the entertainment industry to discuss the ailing economy of Ghana on E-forum.

Parliament proceedings of Friday, October 27, 2022, will also be brought to you.

John Dramani Mahama's address on the nation's economy will also be brought to you.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay glued to your seats.

Watch the stream below:

