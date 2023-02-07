0
GHANAWEB TV LIVE: Male hairstylist glamming women up, road trip to Amedzofe and more coming up

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb serves you a variety of content ranging from tourism, entertainment, and other carefully selected programmes and relevant topics to keep you up to date with current happenings and entertain you.

For today's menu, the story of a male hairstylist in Ghana making it big in a female dominated profession will be brought to you.

We will also bring you the finance minister's press briefing on Debt Exchange Programme's talks and processes so far.

Wonder Ami Hagan will take you on a road trip to the Volta Region on People and Places.

Paula Amma Broni will also come your with an interesting conversation on plus-sized women and sex on Moans and Cuddles.

These and other carefully selected content will be aired.

Stay tuned.

Watch the stream below:

